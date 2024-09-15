Report: Suspect in Apparent Trump Assassination Attempt Identified as a “White Male in His 60s”

A Florida state representative has posted the suspect arrested in the apparent attempted assassination on President Trump in West Palm Beach Sunday afternoon is a “white male, in his 60s” (UPDATE: Alleged photo of suspect at end of article.)

Unsourced photo of suspect’s vehicle in apparent Trump assassination attempt, September 15 2024.

Rep. John Snyder (R), 37, is the son of Martin County Sheriff William Snyder whose department helped stop the alleged getaway vehicle and detain the suspect.

John Snyder posted several reports, “Shots fired at/near @realDonaldTrump. Can confirm alleged shooter is in the custody of @MartinFLSheriff after deputies took the vehicle down on I-95.”

“The suspect in custody related to the #Trump shooting incident is a white male, in his mid 60’s.”

Unverified photos posted by reporter Moshe Schwartz of the scene of the arrest:

At a press conference late Sunday afternoon, law enforcement did not identify nor give a description of the suspect in custody. The suspect will likely be held in pre-trial custody.

The suspect has not given a statement to police.

UPDATE: New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz posted an alleged photo of the the suspect being detained, along with a brief social media synopsis, “Pic of the man in custody after the attempt on Donald Trump in West Palm Beach. This man is 58 years old. I don’t have a name yet…The man’s social media is filled with recruiting people to go fight for Ukraine, pleas for Taiwan and anti-Israel content. More info soon.”

