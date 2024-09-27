REPORT: Seattle Police Will No Longer Respond to Security Alarms Without ‘Supporting Evidence’

Police in the far left city of Seattle will apparently no longer respond to security alarms unless there is ‘supporting evidence’ which compels them to do so. What could possibly go wrong?

This is a reminder of what the left has done to the country. This sort of thing was never an issue before Democrats and the media began vilifying police and then starting the movement to ‘defund’ the police.

Criminals read the news too. They see reports like this one and know that they have every advantage.

FOX News reports:

‘Stranded and vulnerable’: Seattle police won’t respond to security alarms without ‘supporting evidence’ Police in Seattle will no longer be dispatched to burglary alarms based solely on sensors or motion activators beginning next week in a move that is catching many security system companies off guard. “Our biggest fear is that crime is going to go up, and we do not want crime to go up,” Washington Alarm CEO Shannon Woodman told Fox News Digital Wednesday. Beginning Oct. 1, the Seattle Police Department will only dispatch officers to alarm calls that come with “supporting evidence, such as audio, video, panic alarms or eyewitness evidence” that someone is breaking into a home or business, according to a letter interim police chief Sue Rahr sent to alarm companies. “Of the 13,000 alarm calls in 2023, less than 4% were confirmed to have a crime associated with them that resulted in an arrest or reporting being written,” Rahr wrote in the letter dated Sept. 13… “With depleted resources, we cannot prioritize a patrol response when there is a very low probability that criminal activity is taking place,” Rahr continued, an apparent nod to the department’s ongoing staffing shortages.

Is there any wonder why more Americans are buying guns these days?

Seattle cops won't respond to alarm calls without 'supporting evidence': police chief Translation: The police don't exist to protect you, your family or your property. #Democrats everywhere are churning cities and communities into crime infested hellholes. The Dems want their… pic.twitter.com/U1Y6cyrVyX — judy morris (@judymorris3) September 25, 2024

Why do the taxpayers of Seattle put up with this? It boggles the mind.