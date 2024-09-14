REPORT: Independent Voters in Tim Walz’s Home State of Minnesota Are Breaking for Trump

Kamala Harris is probably going to regret choosing wingnut Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

Since the decision to bring Walz onto the ticket, her numbers have actually gone down in Minnesota.

Now, we are learning that independent voters in Minnesota are breaking to Trump. Can you even imagine the meltdown of the left if Trump wins Minnesota, despite the state’s governor being on the Democrat ticket?

The New York Post reports:

Trump gains competitive edge with independent voters in Minnesota despite Walz being added to Harris ticket The Land of 10,000 Lakes may not have seemed like an electoral battleground when the state’s governor got picked for the presidential ticket. But now it may be a different matter, per a MinnPost-Embold Research poll, which shows the narrowest gap in any Minnesota survey between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, who picked favorite son Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. And independent voters are the reason. Harris leads by just over 4 points, 48.8% to 44.6%, which is an even narrower margin than the 5-point lead she had in a poll a Minnesota TV station released two weeks ago. A big part of why Trump is so close in a state with a D+7 registration advantage: Independent voters are rallying to him by nearly a 2-to-1 ratio. Forty percent of those polled say they back the former president, while only 23% support Harris.

Have you seen any recent polling from Minnesota? This is actually a close race.

NEW MINNESOTA POLL Harris 49% (+4)

Trump 45% Embold R | 1616 | LV – 9/8 Kamala Harris has gone from 10 point lead to a 5 point lead once Tim Walz joined the ticket. The latest one showing the trend continues to go the way of Trump. The National scrutiny is working. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 13, 2024

If Democrats lose Minnesota in November, they will absolutely lose their minds.