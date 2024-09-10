Rep. Adam Schiff Says Kamala Risks ‘Knowing The Facts Too Well’ When Debating Trump (VIDEO)

The far-left California Congressman Adam Schiff has said that Kamala’s biggest risk in this evening’s debate against Donald Trump is “knowing the facts too well.”

In an interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, Schiff said that viewers don’t want to hear a laundry list of facts when she takes the stage on Tuesday evening.

Here is a transcript of the exchange:

PSAKI: “I don’t know if you heard there’s a debate tomorrow. You and the vice president were prosecutors around the same time in California. What do you think that background means for how she will approach a debate with Donald Trump tomorrow night?” SCHIFF: I think she will be quick on her feet. She will know the facts and be able to marshal the facts in support of her argument. The challenge for the vice president is twofold. One, sometimes knowing the facts too well gets in the way of giving the broader vision, letting people get to know you and seeing the more human side of you. You are at risk of coming across with a laundry list of facts and that’s not what people are looking for. The other challenges the bar for her is so much higher because the bar for Trump is so low. He will lie and bluster. He will be Trump. Because people don’t expect better and they won’t expect better of him, but it’s an opportunity for Kamala to show her human side and at the same time she has to hold him accountable for his lies. She has to show a sense of humor if the questions yield to that and, to put him in his place if he is being obnoxious. That’s a lot to accomplish.

Adam Schiff says the problem Kamala may have in the debate tonight is “knowing the facts too well.” pic.twitter.com/Z1zej74N8h — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2024

Given what we know about Kamala Harris and her unimpressive history as a politician, Schiff almost certainly has nothing to worry about.

The debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will take place at 9pm EST on ABC News. Follow The Gateway Pundit for live reporting, updates and reaction.