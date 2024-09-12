Rap Legend Usher Shuts Down Joy Behar on ‘The View’ After She Begs Him to Endorse Kamala (VIDEO)

The rapper Usher seemingly shut down Joy Behar after she begged him to endorse Kamala Harris on Wednesday’s edition of The View.

The 45-year-old, whose full name is Usher Raymond, made an appearance on the political talk show but insisted that he was not a political person, much to the dismay of Behar and her other panelists.

Here is a transcript of the exchange:

BEHAR: In this emergency that we are in I think that artists should come out and speak for Kamala against Donald Trump because he is an existential threat to the country. What do you say to that? USHER: You know what I don’t get too deep into politics, I didn’t get the chance to watch the debate last night, I obviously have been watching everybody else. I think voting is an individual choice. I think that, you’re right, we have to look at the reality of the country that we are and the country that we want to be and find the candidate that you feel fits the category of what you want to be. And that’s it, that’s what you vote based off of. Who you highlight and who you choose to highlight with whatever platform that you have is your perogative.

Usher shuts down Joy Behar on The View as she begs him to endorse Kamala: pic.twitter.com/lYwRMYi9df — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 12, 2024

What makes Usher’s refusal to endorse Harris all the more interesting is his past political activism. During the 2008 presidential election, he attended events in support of Barack Obama and even incorporated a call to action within one of his songs.

However, a lot has changed in the world since then and Usher may be realizing what the Democratic Party really stands for. We can only hope so.