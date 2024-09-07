Radical Islamic Terrorism: Pakistani Arrested For Plotting Slaughter Of American Jews

A Pakistani man inspired by The Islamic State and the October 7th attack in Israel was arrested in Canada.

In the latest example of the danger of mass unvetted migration, a suspected terrorist plot was thwarted.

According to a Fox News report, an alleged would-be terrorist was arrested in Canada on Wednesday.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, a Pakistani national who lives in Canada and also goes by the name Shahzeb Jadoon, is accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Jewish center in New York City in support of ISIS.

He has been charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Per Fox:

“The defendant was allegedly determined to kill Jewish people here in the United States, nearly one year after Hamas’s horrific attack on Israel,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said. ” This investigation was led by the FBI and I am proud of the terrific work by the FBI team and our partners to disrupt Khan’s plan.” Khan was arrested by Royal Canadian Mounted Police on a material support of terrorism warrant issued out of the Southern District of New York. “As alleged, Khan attempted to travel to the United States to carry out a terrorist attack and murder as many Jewish people as possible, all in support of ISIS,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “Khan’s alleged crimes are a vivid reminder that we must remain vigilant in the fight against antisemitism and terror.”

It is alleged that, since November of last year, Khan used encrypted messaging apps to plan the attack in Brooklyn but began unknowingly communicating with two undercover officers.

He claimed to have an associate in the United States and wanted to create “a real offline cell” of ISIS supporters to carry out a “coordinated assault” using AR-style assault rifles. His plans included targeting “Israeli Jewish chabads” “scattered all around” other cities in addition to New York.

This is hardly the first instance of Pakistani nationals being arrested in North America for plotting terrorist attacks.

As previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, a Pakistani was arrested in a plot to kill President Trump around the time President Trump was shot at by Thomas Crooks.

Our country could use a return to the Trump policy of banning immigration from war-torn terrorist hotbeds.

We would also do well to secure both the border with Mexico and Canada to prevent those who don’t belong here from entering.