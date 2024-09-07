Prisoners in Fort Worth Prisons Set to Receive Trans Surgeries Funded by Taxpayers

The Biden-Harris administration is launching a transgender surgery program for federal inmates in Fort Worth, Texas, with taxpayers footing the bill.

According to The Dallas Express, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) is pursuing a contract for “gender reassignment” surgeries at two Federal Medical Centers (FMC) in Fort Worth.

“The Federal Bureau of Prisons is pursuing a contract for gender-affirming surgery in Texas, as the Dallas-Fort Worth area is home to both male and female Federal Medical Centers,” Randilee Giamusso, a spokeswoman for FBOP, told DX.

“This will allow us to provide specialized and comprehensive care at a facility already equipped to care for individuals with complex medical considerations.”

The contract announcement reads:

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP), Field Acquisition Office located in Grand Prairie, Texas intends to make a single award for the provision of Gender Reassignment Surgery Medical Services for the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Carswell and (FMC) Fort Worth located in Fort Worth, TX. The North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code is 621111 (Size Standard: $17,000,000). This solicitation is being issued as unrestricted. The Government contemplates awarding an indefinite delivery/requirements type contract with firm-fixed unit pricing contract resulting from this solicitation. The contract shall consist of a Base Year and four 12 month option years for renewal. The FBOP desires a single award to the quoter who can provide the best value, considering the diversity of available services and price, among other criteria specified in the solicitation. Therefore, the Government may award any or all line items, may withhold award of any or all line items, or may award to a quoter who quotes less than the full complement of services contained in this solicitation. Quoters are encouraged to submit comprehensive proposals committing to provide all outputs listed in the solicitation. Quoters who quote less comprehensive approaches will be evaluated accordingly. All duties shall be performed in accordance with standards and methods generally accepted within the industry and in compliance with the Performance Work Statement.

The multi-million dollar contract follows an announcement in June 2022 from The Department of Justice (DOJ) of a $1.5 million payment to a private company to develop a “transgender programming curriculum” to be used across all U.S. prisons.

Fox News reported at the time, “The DOJ’s Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) entered a contract on July 1, 2021, with The Change Companies in Carson City, Nevada, for $1.5 million for developing transgender-specific programming for transgender prison inmates.