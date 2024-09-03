Previously Deported Illegal Alien Arrested After Stabbing 14-Year-Old Girl During a Baseball Game

Guest Post by Miriam Judith

Horror struck this holiday weekend when an illegal immigrant stabbed a 14-year-old girl during a baseball game on Saturday.

Dimas Gabriel Yanez, 26, who had already been deported back in 2018, stabbed the young girl in the hand while she was watching her brother play baseball in Lowell Indiana.

The situation further escalated when the suspect attempted to stab the girl’s mother as she tried to defend her daughter.

Matthew Ramian, the coach of the baseball team that was playing spoke to abc7 reporters following the incident.

“He just jumped on her and pushed her over,” he said. “Then proceeded to pull out what I called like a bowie knife, a big 16, 18-inch knife and just started swinging it on her.”

Following the attack,Yanez was chased into a nearby woods where police were able to locate the knife he used to commit the crime. The suspect remained at large until he was apprehended by officers in a cornfield on Sunday.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. assured the public that the Department of Homeland Security has been informed of the illegal alien’s arrest.

He expressed gratitude to all Lake County law enforcement personnel for their dedicated efforts in the investigation and search.

“I would like to extend my most heartfelt gratitude to each and every Lake County police officer and to all law enforcement agencies working tirelessly on the investigation and search in this case.” the sheriff said.

“I am proud of the level of cooperation exhibited by police officers throughout the county. I would also like to thank the public for sharing information in a responsible manner and for assisting us with good tips the officers could use,” he continued.

Then investigation is still ongoing, while the injured teen has recieved medical treatment for her injuries and has since been release from the hospital.

The incident involving Dimas Gabriel Yanez is just another reminder of the dangers posed by unchecked illegal immigration.

Each time we ignore the security of our borders and allow individuals like Yanez to cross into our communities without proper vetting, we take a gamble with public safety.

This isn’t an isolated occurrence; rather, it highlights a disturbing trend where crimes committed by undocumented immigrants continue to rise despite the left claiming these people are here with good intentions.

As more people enter the country without oversight, the risks to law-abiding citizens multiply, resulting in tragic outcomes such as the attack on the young girl in Indiana, which are completely avoidable.

Our government’s failure to secure the borders and effectively manage who enters the country has led to a dangerous environment where those with malicious intent can walk among us.

It’s a grim reality we have to face: until significant reforms are enacted, incidents like the stabbing in Indiana will likely continue to occur, perpetuating a cycle of fear and vulnerability within our communities.