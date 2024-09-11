“President Trump, Make America Great Again!” – Young Boy Greets Trump at FDNY on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 (VIDEO)

President Trump and JD Vance visited FDNY Engine 4/Tower Ladder 15 in New York City on Wednesday on the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

President Trump was on the ground shortly after the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

On Wednesday Trump honored New York City firefighters and their families.

Incredible morning visiting FDNY Engine 4/Tower Ladder 15! pic.twitter.com/Q9620sgopV — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 11, 2024

Trump loves our firefighters!

A young boy eager to meet President Trump stole the show.

“President Trump, Make America Great Again!” the young boy said raising his fist.

Trump gave the boy a firm handshake.

WATCH: