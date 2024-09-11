“President Trump, Make America Great Again!” – Young Boy Greets Trump at FDNY on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 (VIDEO)

President Trump and JD Vance visited FDNY Engine 4/Tower Ladder 15 in New York City on Wednesday on the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.
President Trump was on the ground shortly after the 9/11 attacks in 2001.
On Wednesday Trump honored New York City firefighters and their families.
Trump loves our firefighters!
A young boy eager to meet President Trump stole the show.
“President Trump, Make America Great Again!” the young boy said raising his fist.
Trump gave the boy a firm handshake.
