“President Trump, Make America Great Again!” – Young Boy Greets Trump at FDNY on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 (VIDEO)

by
Trump greets a young boy at FDNY Engine 4/Tower Ladder 15

President Trump and JD Vance visited FDNY Engine 4/Tower Ladder 15 in New York City on Wednesday on the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

President Trump was on the ground shortly after the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

On Wednesday Trump honored New York City firefighters and their families.

Trump loves our firefighters!

A young boy eager to meet President Trump stole the show.

“President Trump, Make America Great Again!” the young boy said raising his fist.

Trump gave the boy a firm handshake.

WATCH:

