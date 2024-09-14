President Trump in Las Vegas: “Can You Believe I Have to Say This? We are Going to Liberate Parts of Our Country” (VIDEO).

President Trump held a rally on Friday in Las Vegas to an enthusiastic crowd of Patriots who came to see the 45th President of the United States speak with less than two months to go before Election Day.

Trump talked about the chaos in Aurora, Colorado with Venezuelan gangs that have taken over apartment complexes.

“We will deploy ICE, DHS, and other Federal officials to go in and liberate Aurora,” Trump said.

“Can you believe I have to say this? We are going to Liberate parts of our Country,” Trump continued.

President Trump also said that he will protect the United States in contrast to Kamala Harris who will do the opposite.

“I will protect our country. She will surrender our country. She has already let in 21 million people. And if she gets four more years in America, our country will be obliterated. The 21 million people will be hundreds of millions of people will come in from all over the world,” Trump said.

“You won’t have a country anymore. You are pretty close to not having one, you better hope I get elected,” Trump continued.

President Trump told the crowd with conviction in his voice that Kamala Harris will be fired for her incompetence.

“Country is being wrecked. That’s why 53 days from now we’re going to tell Harris that we’ve had enough. Our country can’t take it anymore. Comrad Kamala Harris, you’re fired, you’re fired. Get out! Get out! Get the hell out of here!” Trump said.

Watch: