President Trump Holds Rally in Erie, Pennsylvania — “I Think November 5th Will Be the Most Important Day Potentially in the History of our Country” (VIDEO)

President Trump held a rally in Erie, PA to a very enthusiastic crowd who waited hours to see the 45th President of the United States.

There was a massive line outside the rally where patriots waited patiently for President Trump. You don’t see anything close to this when it involves Kamala Harris.

Major crowds are lined up for President Trump here in Erie, Pennsylvania President Trump speaks at 2:00 p.m. ET!https://t.co/db0ojrhU3c pic.twitter.com/yjMCrJnEjH — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) September 29, 2024

The crowd went wild when President Trump took the stage.

“USA, USA, USA!” the crowd chanted.

President Trump takes the stage in PA to chants of USA, USA, USA! pic.twitter.com/2abGGDwEl8 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 29, 2024

He also took the time to talk about the victims of the hurricane and wished them well with thoughts and prayers.

“I’d like to send my love and prayers to the families of those who died, a lot of death and all of those who are displaced and suffering in the wake of the hurricane’s destruction and the south especially, in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and in particular western, North Carolina took a tremendous hit,” Trump said

President Trump took a moment to wish all those affected by the floods and the hurricane well. He said his thoughts and prayers are with them. pic.twitter.com/2LDbbK5WhB — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 29, 2024

President Trump also emphasized how important it is to go out and actually vote, including early voting.

“We need each and every one of you to make a plan to vote early and vote absentee. Do whatever you want. The main thing is you gotta get out and you gotta vote,” Trump said.

“I think November 5th will be the most important day potentially in the history of our country,” Trump continued.

GRAB A FRIEND AND GET OUT AND VOTE! President Trump drives home the crucial importance of this upcoming election. pic.twitter.com/ZoGnF40K2m — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 29, 2024

