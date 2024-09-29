President Trump Holds Rally in Erie, Pennsylvania — “I Think November 5th Will Be the Most Important Day Potentially in the History of our Country” (VIDEO)

President Trump holds a rally in Erie, PA on September 29th, 2024

President Trump held a rally in Erie, PA to a very enthusiastic crowd who waited hours to see the 45th President of the United States.

There was a massive line outside the rally where patriots waited patiently for President Trump. You don’t see anything close to this when it involves Kamala Harris.

The crowd went wild when President Trump took the stage.

“USA, USA, USA!” the crowd chanted.

He also took the time to talk about the victims of the hurricane and wished them well with thoughts and prayers.

“I’d like to send my love and prayers to the families of those who died, a lot of death and all of those who are displaced and suffering in the wake of the hurricane’s destruction and the south especially, in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and in particular western, North Carolina took a tremendous hit,” Trump said

President Trump also emphasized how important it is to go out and actually vote, including early voting.

“We need each and every one of you to make a plan to vote early and vote absentee. Do whatever you want. The main thing is you gotta get out and you gotta vote,” Trump said.

“I think November 5th will be the most important day potentially in the history of our country,” Trump continued.

Trump 2024!

