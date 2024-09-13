President Trump Announces Plan to Save America from Barack Obama’s Marxist Crusade to Abolish the Suburbs

Trump announces new plan to save America from Barack Obama’s crusade to turn the country into a Marxist hellhole.

Of course, this won’t make headlines — President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will save America from Barack Obama’s Marxist crusade to abolish the country’s suburbs.

President Trump made the announcement today during his rally in Tucson, Arizona.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Finally, I will SAVE AMERICA’S SUBURBS by protecting single family zoning. The Radical Left wants to abolish the suburbs by forcing apartment complexes and low-income housing into suburbs nationwide. I will end this Marxist crusade, stop the Washington assault on American Communities, and rescue the suburbs’ safe and beautiful way of life, and especially, the housewives of America will love Donald Trump.

For years Barack Obama worked to transform America into a Marxist hellhole.

In 2013, Barack Obama passed regulations to force suburban neighborhoods with no record of housing discrimination to build more public housing targeted to ethnic and racial minorities.

According to author Stanley Kurtz, the underlying thrust of the rule change was to force racial and ethnic diversity on the suburbs.

In June of 2015 the Obama administration moved forward with regulations designed to help diversify America’s wealthier neighborhoods. The regulations would force communities to build affordable housing in more affluent areas in order to receive federal grant money.

Kurtz later wrote on how the Biden regime took the Obama plan and went much further.

Biden has embraced Cory Booker’s strategy for ending single-family zoning in the suburbs and creating what you might call “little downtowns” in the suburbs. Combine the Obama-Biden administration’s radical AFFH regulation with Booker’s new strategy, and I don’t see how the suburbs can retain their ability to govern themselves. It will mean the end of local control, the end of a style of living that many people prefer to the city, and therefore the end of meaningful choice in how Americans can live. Shouldn’t voters know that this is what’s at stake in the election?

It is important to mention that the core of their idea is given in Marx’ and Engel’s Communist Manifesto. It is found at point number nine of the ten expressed:

“Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries; gradual abolition of the distinction between town and country by a more equable distribution of the population over the country.”

Trump is trying to save America from the Marxists. That’s why they hate him.