MUST SEE: Registered Democrat Who Paid Thousands to Legally Bring His Wife to US Is Now Living Paycheck to Paycheck – Endorses Trump in Powerful Testimony

A very powerful video was posted online today stamped with #WalkAaway – a national movement of awakened Americans who can no longer support the lies and horrific abuse of today’s radical Democrat Party.

#WalkAway founder Brandon Straka and his team started a movement that today has hundreds of thousands of members and the numbers of new members is surging!

On Saturday Eli B. posted a video of his life today under Democrat rule and his promise to vote for Donald Trump in the November election.

Eli’s testimony is filled with emotion as he describes the living paycheck to paycheck and paying $10,000 to bring his wife to America legally while Joe Biden and Kamala Harris open the borders to lawbreakers who are immediately given thousands in government benefits!

This is a powerful testimony!

From the video:

Hello. My name is Eli B. I’m a registered Democrat, and I have been a registered Democrat all my life. By now, you might have heard that Kamala Harris and Tim Walsh are running a joy campaign. Now, you know what would bring a lot of joy to my life? Lower prices at the gas pump, lower prices at the grocery store, affordable housing for my family, affordable housing for everyday Americans.

But what did we get in return? A wide open border at our Southern border. Millions of embedded illegal immigrants waltzing right into our country. They get food stamps, they get cash assistance, they get relocation and housing assistance. And what do everyday Americans get? We get kicked to the curb.

Well, guess what? You might even think I’m a racist, but my wife is a legal immigrant. So far, we have spent over $10,000 for her to be here legally. How dare you go and insult us by just allowing millions to waltz right in. While we have done everything the right way.

You see? On November 5th, I’m going to cast my ballot with a lot of joy for Donald J. Trump. And yes, just like me, many other registered Democrats, independents, millions of Americans, we’re going to be casting our ballot.

But in my case, it’s going to be motivated by anger. I’m angry that after my daughter got out of BPK(?), she only asked for one thing, to go to a water park. But I had to decide whether I would take my five-year-old daughter to a water park or feed my family. I decided to feed my family. We haven’t gone on any vacations. We’re living paycheck to paycheck. We can barely make ends meet. While you’re giving all this money away to foreign wars, you’re giving all this money away to illegal immigrants, while us, taxpayers, are having to flip the bill.

You might think, maybe, Why am I angry? Because it’s sad to say that for many Americans, you have even taken our will to live. You have taken everything from us. But on November fifth, we’re coming out in droves. You have no idea how big that silent majority might be.

We’re coming out! Because if Donald Trump does just one thing, I’ll be happy. I just want him to tear the system down. That’s all I’m asking for him to tear the system down! The system that’s tearing my family apart. The system that’s tearing everyday Americans apart.

We’re tired and we’re not going to take it no more! We’re going to come out on November 5th and we’re going to cast our vote for Donald J. Trump.

Maybe that will be your rude awakening.