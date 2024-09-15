POLL: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris in Key State of North Carolina

Democrats have been making a sincere effort to flip North Carolina from red to blue but it looks like it’s not paying off as they had hoped.

Donald Trump is leading Kamala Harris in the state, according to new polling.

Not only that, Trump is ahead with key voting blocs.

Breitbart News reports:

TIPP Poll: Trump Leads Harris by 3 Points In North Carolina Former President Donald Trump holds a three point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in North Carolina, a larger margin than he won the state by in 2020, an American Greatness/TIPP survey found Friday. The poll sampled 1,037 registered voters from September 9-11 with a 3.2 percentage point margin of error. The polling overlapped the presidential debate on September 10. Trump held a three-point lead, the poll found: Trump: 48.9%

Harris: 45.9% Trump is also performing well among certain demographics in the state: Among self-described Independents: 10% lead

Among White Voters: 61%

Among Hispanics: 43% American Greatness analyzed its findings: On issues, the economy and immigration remain, by far, the top two issues on voters’ minds. 56% of voters there say they were “better off” when Trump was in office vs. 34% who say they are better off now. On securing the border, the 45th president earns a large +22% advantage, 57-35% over Harris. On national security, voters trust Trump more, 51-40% over Harris.

It’s important to note that this is considered a reliable poll.

NC may not be as slam dunk for Harris as she thinks. New TIPP poll flips the lead to Trump by 3 points. TIPP is another one of those more reliable pollsters (in terms of accuracy) and their result is similar to Trafalgar’s 2 point lead for Trump. https://t.co/PBUIawqB0I — NOT Jim :-) (@JeRrE1776) September 15, 2024

#Poll – NORTH CAROLINA, PRESIDENT

() TIPP Insights (⭐️1.8/3.0 rating) Trump 49% (+3)

Harris 46% Sample: 973 LV

Surveyed: 9/11-9/13

Weight: 0.58/1.0 — US Poll Watch (@USPollingWatch) September 14, 2024

Trump has a much wider path to 270 Electoral College votes than Harris.