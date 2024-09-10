“Political Theater”: Thomas Massie RIPS Republicans For “Pretending to Be Against” the Left’s push for a Totalitarian State During House Rules Committee Hearing

During a House Rules committee hearing on Monday, Rep. Thomas Massie criticized the ongoing political charade surrounding the impending spending bill and the inclusion of the SAVE Act. Massie described the situation as “political theater,” asserting that both Democrats and Republicans engage in a cycle of posturing and faux conflict.

“Can we be honest with the American people about what’s going on here? This is political theater,” Massie said. “I’m going to call out both sides right here. It’s all posturing, it’s fake fighting, we all know where it ends up,” he exclaimed.

Massie then proceeded to explain the repetitive process of Congress always green-lighting a temporary spending bill via a continuing resolution [CR], which in turn delays the omnibus spending bill until it eventually gets passed without the important policies that political actors pretended to be fighting for.

”And both parties are just fine letting the bureaucrats do their thing – which should be our thing according to Article 1 Section A in the constitution. We are empowered with these things. Most important of the things we do is the funding and that’s the big lever we have,” he said while proceeding to list off the bureaucratic failures in this country that have led to a totalitarian state such as the COVID response, the January 6th witch hunt, FBI corruption etc. Most democrats are fine with this totalitarian state that the bureaucrats are pushing on us, but Republicans at least pretend to be against these things. But what are we going to do this September? We are going to fund every freaking one of those things that we have exposed.”

Massie explained how Congress is only using the CR to push the debate back until March 28th, one month before an automatic one percent spending cut is set to take place. Just enough time to set up another ”crisis” by spring while continuing the political theater in the meantime.

“But wait there’s a bright shiny object on this CR, I’ve never seen one of these. I’ve never seen one of these bright shiny objects attached to one of these must pass bills – oh wait no, it actually happens, there always is a bright shiny object,” he said referring to the SAVE act that republicans have claimed to be fighting for, while describing how democrats will vote against the bill and then it will be removed by the speaker.”

The Kentucky congressman confronted the harsh reality that Republicans face regarding the SAVE Act by pointing out the likelihood that it would even do any good considering the election is around the corner and millions of illegals likely already registered to vote, with some who may have already voted.

“This SAVE Act aint going to save anything.. It’s a false promise to get all the Republicans half pregnant, and then you’re going to get fully pregnant by the end of September when you vote for this CR,” Massie said. “I hate to break this to you; I mean, the Democrats already know this, I’m not telling you anything special. I hate to break it to the Republicans, you ain’t getting the SAVE Act, it’s not going to stay on this bill,” he told Republicans.

Massie’s analysis of the SAVE Act serves as a microcosm of the broader disenchantment among conservatives who feel betrayed by their own party. He pointed out the futility of the proposed legislation, suggesting it is simply a token gesture designed to placate the Republican base while ultimately delivering nothing of substance. In conclusion, Massie’s remarks challenge the notion that meaningful reform is achievable through traditional political channels, pointing out the uniparty system that benefits the bureaucrats over the people.

WATCH: