Polish President Andrzej Duda Rallies Polish-American Voters in Pennsylvania — Praises Trump’s Strong Leadership on Global Security

Polish President Andrzej Duda joined Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the shared interests between Poland and the United States, focusing on illegal immigration, global security, and the strong relationship between the two nations under former President Donald Trump.

During his Pennsylvania tour, President Duda visited Bucks County, where he celebrated the legacy of those who fought against communism—an issue close to the hearts of many Polish-Americans.

His visit wasn’t just symbolic; it was a direct appeal to millions of Polish-Americans to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

“I would like Poland, as a credible and good ally of the United States, to also have support in the United States. I’m a politician, and I know politics is pragmatic. We have about 10 million Poles within the United States. This is an electoral value, so to speak. So, I’m telling them, “Listen, every one of you who can vote in the United States, who has the right to vote, I urge you to go to the elections,” said Duda.

In a time when global instability is a constant threat, President Duda made it clear that the U.S.-Poland relationship is stronger than ever, pointing to the unwavering support Poland has given America in key conflicts.

When asked if he was formally endorsing Trump, Duda carefully navigated the line of diplomacy but left no doubt about his admiration for the former U.S. president.

Below is the transcript of the interview:

Maria Bartiromo: You were in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, the other day, and I know that you were celebrating those people who denounced communism. At that time, you were encouraging people in America, Polish people in America, to vote in this U.S. election. Tell us why. President of Poland Andrzej Duda: It is obvious that Poland is an ally of the United States. I want to stress, a reliable ally of the United States, because our soldiers fought together with U.S. soldiers in Iraq. We stood by America's side right away after the terrorist attacks on September 11th, and we were together in Afghanistan. Polish soldiers died there, fighting arm in arm with American soldiers, and there are a lot of extremely moving stories. One, in particular, when an American soldier saved the life of a Polish soldier and died himself—he shielded him from a bullet, simply speaking. We have these common, very moving, and important elements of a wonderful brotherhood in arms. Because of that, I would like Poland, as a credible and good ally of the United States, to also have support in the United States. I'm a politician, and I know politics is pragmatic. We have about 10 million Poles within the United States. This is an electoral value, so to speak. So, I'm telling them, "Listen, every one of you who can vote in the United States, who has the right to vote, I urge you to go to the elections." Maria Bartiromo: President Trump was supposed to be with you on that visit, but it was canceled. Can you tell us why? President of Poland Andrzej Duda: There was a discussion going on about the prison situation here in the United States and a meeting, but I also know that due to the security situation, after recent attempts on President Donald Trump, the Secret Service, for security reasons, did not recommend participation in that event. Maria Bartiromo: President Trump tweeted about it and said you were a great friend, and he had very high praise for you. Are you endorsing President Trump? President of Poland Andrzej Duda: First of all, I am the President of Poland. I look at President Donald Trump as the former President of the United States. President Donald Trump understands the strategic importance of our country in Europe. He understands the situation of Eastern European countries, and I discussed this with him on many occasions. We understand each other perfectly on this. Poland received the agreement from the American authorities to purchase F-35 jets. Our pilots are now getting those planes from the United States to protect our skies in Poland. That is of fundamental importance to us today. So, from this perspective, I can say it was a very good period for Poland during Donald Trump's presidency. We agreed on many things and had perfect cooperation. I can say, yes, President Donald Trump, although he is the age of my father, is my friend because we had perfect cooperation when he served as President of the United States.

