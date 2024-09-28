Plane Makes Emergency Landing on California Highway, Authorities Discover Large Amount of Drugs Onboard

A pilot and a passenger were arrested after their single-engine plane that was carrying a large quantity of narcotics made an emergency landing on a California highway on Thursday.

According to police, the Piper PA-28 plane landed around 2:00 a.m. on Highway 76 near Oceanside, California.

The pilot told authorities that the plane’s engine failed, causing him to make an emergency landing on Highway 76.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they searched the plane and discovered 2.2 pounds of cocaine.

Gabriel Leon Breit, 21, and Troy Othneil Smith,36, both from Oceanside, California, were arrested.

A single-engine Piper PA-28 plane landed on State Route 76 in Oceanside, California overnight and narcotics were found onboard, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and local police. pic.twitter.com/z3fjWEqPgP — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) September 28, 2024

Plane loaded with drugs makes emergency landing on Southern California highway: https://t.co/ya4ww07caA @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/XTt1LFkskR — KTLA (@KTLA) September 26, 2024

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently investigating the incident.