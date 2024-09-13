PIPE DREAM: New York City Council Advancing Slavery Reparations While City Spends Billions on Illegal Immigrants

The city council in New York City is pushing a new slavery reparations program. Where do these folks think the money is going to come from?

New York is currently spending billions of dollars on illegal immigrants. Perhaps if they weren’t doing that, the city might be in a position to dole out more cash but the Big Apple’s budget is already stretched to the limit.

This just doesn’t seem realistic.

FOX News reports:

NYC council passes slavery reparations legislation to ‘yield material solutions’ from US history New York City will soon be the largest city in the United States to enact a reparations program. Councilmembers Crystal Hudson and Farah Louis sponsored a pair of bills to establish a Truth, Healing and Reconciliation Commission and a reparations task force. Both bills passed on Thursday and will be effective immediately. “Today, the New York City Council voted to pass legislation establishing municipal efforts to acknowledge and address the legacy and impact of slavery and racial injustices in New York City,” the New York City council announced in a press release. “The package of legislation would establish a Truth, Healing and Reconciliation process on slavery within New York City (which had one of the highest rates of slave ownership in the country in the 1700s), a reparations study, informational signs at the City’s first slave market, and a taskforce to consider the creation of a ‘freedom trail’ commemorating abolitionist movement and Underground Railroad sites.”… The two councilmembers who sponsored the legislation, praised its passage and think it will bring about change in the city.

Just last month, the New York Post dropped this stunning report on spending for illegals in the city:

Thank Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the border policy costing NYC $5B — as it’s expected to double Five billion dollars: That’s what the Biden-Harris open-border policy has cost New York taxpayers. Yep: In just 25 months through July, Gotham shelled out more than $5 billion for migrant costs, including $2 billion just on housing, per the city’s own numbers. And that stunner of a figure is budgeted to double by July. New Yorkers, including Mayor Adams, boast about how they welcome newcomers. But there’s a limit, no? That jaw-dropping, three-year $10 billion sum is almost twice what the NYPD spends yearly.

This is just like what happened in California. The left tried to pass reparations but there’s no money for it. It’s almost like the left looks at all the money being spent on illegals and thinks they need to get reparations passed before all the extra cash is gone. They’re just too late.