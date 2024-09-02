Phony, Fake Kamala Harris: “I Wash my Collard Greens in the Bathtub”

Does anyone believe this?

Kamala Harris told a Georgia voter she used to clean her collard greens in the bathtub. WTH?

Maybe her Indian mother taught her that?

Kamala then told the Georgia voter that she uses Tabasco sauce to give her greens a little more flavor.

Seriously, does anyone believe this?

And why do Democrat women find the need to tell black voters that they love their hot sauce? You remember Hillary’s yarn, right?

Kamala Harris: I have a friend who had a Christmas party, Christmas Eve every year, and she asked me to make the greens for a party every year. And I am not lying to you that I would make so many greens that I’d need to wash them in the bathtub. I’m telling you the truth. Georgia voter: So how do you make your greens? Do you put turkey in them? Do you put it? Kamala Harris: Bacon. Georgia voter: Nice. Kamala Harris: My grandma used to put bacon. She used to put garlic. I put white vinegar. So I start with… I slice up My garlic. But first I fry, chop up the bacon and get all that fat going. Then I put garlic, some chili peppers, and then a lot of water, and a little chicken stock. And I let it go for a while before I put the greens in. And then, right? So you get that going and all that flavor. And then I put the greens in for a couple of hours. Then I do vinegar, and then I cheat and do a little Tabasco. Georgia voter: No, that’s okay. Kamala Harris: Yeah, because Tabasco, I like Louisiana hot. Tabasco has that right amount of vinegar. So that’s how I do my green. Georgia voter: I see why you get invited every year.

The secret ingredient for my greens? Tabasco. pic.twitter.com/zsooG51YaW — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 1, 2024

