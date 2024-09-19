Pennsylvania’s Motor Voter System, Endorsed By Barack Obama, Will Be Audited For Illegal Non-Citizen Voters

Michigan and Pennsylvania are two critical, must-win states in the upcoming election. The so-called swing states are governed by radical Democrat Governors Gretchen Whitmer and Josh Shapiro, both of whom were considered top picks for Kamala Harris’ VP candidate.

Michigan’s dirty Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is arguably the nation’s most dishonest and partisan election official in America.

Although Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State, Albert Schmidt, is a Republican, he was appointed by Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro.

Schmidt was widely criticized following the highly controversial 2020 election for refusing to investigate the results.

President Trump blasted Sec. Schmidt on Twitter, saying he “refuses to look at a mountain of corruption & dishonesty” in Philadelphia, PA, where multiple election observers reported serious election integrity issues.

In June 2023, PA SOS Schmidt defended the failed ERIC system, which was previously under the control of the far-left Democrat hack David Becker, as an important tool in keeping the state’s voter rolls accurate.

It seems like almost every day, a new plot to give Democrats an unfair advantage over Republicans in the upcoming election is uncovered, or some scheme is revealed that gives Democrats the ability to place ineligible voters on the voter rolls.

One of the more disturbing schemes involves automatically registering voters, with or without their knowledge, when they apply for driver’s licenses.

On September 24, 2023, MI SOS Jocelyn Benson announced automatic voter registration in the state of Michigan:

“Making voter registration automatic for eligible citizens means more Michigan residents will have access to participating in our democracy,” Benson said in a release. “I look forward to this both strengthening our democracy and ultimately helping transactions move more quickly in branch offices by eliminating extra paperwork.”

On September 19, 2023, Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro announced automatic voter registration in Pennsylvania:

Starting today, Commonwealth residents who are obtaining new or renewed driver licenses and ID cards and are eligible to vote will be automatically taken through the voter registration application process unless they opt out of doing so. Previously, eligible voters were required to take additional steps to opt into the voter registration process. Today’s changes also increase access to voter registration by adding instructions in five more languages, for a total of 31 languages. By implementing AVR, Pennsylvania joins a group of 23 states) with leaders from both parties – including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Georgia, Virginia, and West Virginia – who have taken this step to promote election security and save taxpayers time and money.

Why must an English-speaking nation make voter registration available in 31 languages? Aren’t all of the street signs written in English? If the applicant can’t read English, they can’t read street signs either.

Shouldn’t this concern every driver, or is the inclusion of 31 languages on the driver’s license application simply a way to get non-citizens crossing our southern border from over 100 countries registered to vote in 24 of 50 states?

Illegal aliens in the state of Michigan are allowed to obtain driver’s licenses, but they are warned they will be subject to a misdemeanor if they vote in a federal election.

In September 2023, while the Democrat’s open border plan was in full effect, former President Barack Obama shared the “great news” about voters being automatically registered to vote in Pennsylvania when they apply for a driver’s license. He concluded his tweet by saying he hoped that more states would follow the lead of Pennsylvania (making it easier for non-citizens to vote).

Twitter users destroyed Barack Obama in the comment section under his post, praising automatic voter registrations. “Righteous Crusader” put the former community organizer’s comments in perspective:

How Democrats Corrupt Elections:

Flood the country with millions of illegal aliens

Give them all licenses or State ID’s

Auto register everyone with either

Mail out unsolicited ballots to everyone registered

Pretend the massive fraud that ensues strengthens democracy.

Now, it’s being reported by The Federalist that the Pennsylvania Motor Voter System will be audited for NON-citizen voters.

According to a Right-to-Know request response obtained by Heather Honey, executive director of the Election Research Institute and co-founder of Verity Vote, at least 628,234 noncitizens had a state driver’s license or a non-driver’s license photo identification in Pennsylvania.

Now an investigation has been announced to look at how the state is keeping illegal voters from registering in the process of getting a driver’s license.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor, a Republican, sent a letter Monday to PennDOT Secretary Michael Carroll and Neil Weaver, secretary of the Governor’s Office of Administration, informing them that the auditor’s office will be conducting a performance audit of the motor voter registration process.

The audit will look at the automatic voter registration system covering the period between Jan. 1 and June 30.

Specifically, it will look at the implementation of the program, its compliance with the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, and how it relates to the state election code. The audit will also “determine whether PennDOT’s Motor Voter interface files sent to the Pennsylvania Department of State properly excluded non-citizens.”

After this story was published by The Federalist, PennDOT Press Secretary Alexis Campbell responded with a lengthy email, insisting, “Non-citizens do not get registered to vote or do not encounter any opportunity to register to vote when getting a driver’s license in Pennsylvania.”

(In 2017, however, then-Pennsylvania Secretary of State Robert Torres announced that a “glitch” at PennDOT had allowed noncitizens to register to vote for decades, and the state has tried to keep records showing the extent of that problem hidden from watchdog groups since then.)

The GOP has flipped the script in PA, to lead in new voters, according to the department of state data.

In Beaver, Berks, and Bucks counties, Republicans have become the registered majority.

Democrats led Beaver County by 2,666 voters in 2022, but the county now has Republican voters ahead by 2,192 voters. Berks County currently has 6,140 more Republicans than Democrats, who used to lead the county by 2,427 voters. And Bucks County recently turned red for the first time in at least a decade, as Democrats lost a 7,668-voter lead and the GOP picked up a 1,096-voter advantage.