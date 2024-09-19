Join The America Project’s – Operation Restore Freedom Event This Saturday – Sept 21 at Trump Hotel in Las Vegas Moderated by Joe Hoft

Join Operation Restore Freedom Event this Saturday – September 21st at Trump Hotel in Las Vegas – Moderated by Joe Hoft!

Join us for a full day of insightful discussions at the Operation Restore Freedom Townhall Event: Borders and Elections Matter – Las Vegas. This event includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and engaging sessions focused on election integrity and border security, featuring a lineup of distinguished speakers. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts, ask questions, and engage in meaningful conversations that address the pressing issues facing our nation. This is your chance to be part of an important movement dedicated to preserving the integrity of our elections and the security of our borders.

Joe Hoft will moderate the event:

Joe Hoft to moderate Restore Freedom Event in Las Vegas this weekend at Trump Hotel – Go to https://t.co/74vz2zlHmg for more info. pic.twitter.com/7RYWdrRsgW — Joe Hoft (@realJoeHoft) September 19, 2024

Date:

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Location:

Trump Hotel, Empire Penthouse, 200 Fashion Show Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89109

Time:

Speaker Forums: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM EDT

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM EDT Dinner & Continued Discussion: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM EDT

More information coming.