OH PLEASE! George Clooney Compares ‘Selfless’ Joe Biden to George Washington for Stepping Aside (VIDEO)

Actor George Clooney recently compared Joe Biden to George Washington because he dropped out of the 2024 race. This is ridiculous on so many levels.

First, Joe Biden did not step aside voluntarily. He was forced out of the 2024 race by the power players of the Democrat party. Second, George Clooney was a central part of the coup to get rid of Biden. He even wrote a column for the New York Times demanding that Biden drop out.

This is an exercise that some people on the left are going through to make themselves feel better about the fact that they screwed over millions of their own primary voters to get Biden out of the race and install Kamala Harris as the nominee.

FOX News reported:

George Clooney praises Biden stepping aside as ‘most selfless thing’ since George Washington Actor George Clooney praised President Biden’s decision to leave the 2024 race as “the most selfless thing that anyone’s done since George Washington” on Sunday. In July, Clooney famously penned a New York Times guest essay headlined, “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee,” which admitted Biden had declined and insisting the Democratic Party needed a new candidate to defeat former President Trump. Biden eventually obliged, and Clooney couldn’t be happier. “The person who should be applauded is the president who did the most selfless thing that anyone’s done since George Washington,” Clooney told reporters when asked about the easy, according to the Washington Post. “What should be remembered is the selfless act of someone who — you know, it’s very hard to let go of power. We know that. We’ve seen it all around the world,” Clooney continued. “And for someone to say, ‘I think there’s a better way forward.’ All the credit goes to him … And all the rest of it will be long gone and forgotten.”

Here’s the video:

George Clooney says everything that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did to destroy our country should be forgotten because Biden quitpic.twitter.com/aZVgydzynH — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) September 1, 2024

Why are Hollywood liberals almost always the most annoying liberals?