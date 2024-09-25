Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan Grants Jack Smith’s Request to Submit 180-Page ‘Hit Piece’ on Trump

Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday approved Jack Smith’s request to submit a 180-page ‘opening brief’ on President Trump in the January 6 DC case.

Jack Smith knows he can’t get to trial before the election so he is trying to release a “hit piece” on Trump in the January 6 case as he addresses the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

Tanya Chutkan, the Obama-appointed judge overseeing the case, previously signed off on Jack Smith’s request for an “irregular” filing.

Jack Smith requested to file a 180-page document so he can attack Trump before the election.

As expected, Judge Chutkan granted Jack Smith’s request and blasted President Trump.

BREAKING: Obama appointee Judge Chutkan doubles down in changing the rules to allow Biden-Harris-Garland appointee Jack Smith to smear @RealDonaldTrump a month before the election. Incredibly, Republican-controlled House will again fully fund Jack Smith this week.… https://t.co/2XSqTWaSc3 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 24, 2024

Trump’s attorneys previously asked Chutkan to deny Jack Smith’s request to file a 180-page opening brief because it is quadruple the page limit in DC.

“The Motion is a new development illustrating the unprecedented and irregular nature of the Office’s approach on remand, as they are seeking permission to file a document that would quadruple the standard page limits in this District. The Office cites no case in which such relief was granted, just as they cited no authority for the previous request to file a free-standing brief relating to Presidential immunity that is not responsive to a pending defense motion,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a 9-page court filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Trump’s attorneys rightfully argued that Jack Smith’s allegations presented through the 180-page document will “enter the dialogue around the election.”

They also argued that the gag order prevents Trump from even responding to the allegations and explaining in detail why Jack Smith’s selective biased account is inaccurate.

“False, public allegations by the Special Counsel’s Office, presented through a document that has no basis in the traditional criminal justice process, will undoubtedly enter the dialogue around the election. The Gag Order prevents President Trump from explaining in detail why the Office’s selective and biased account is inaccurate without risking contempt penalties. While the D.C. Circuit modified and addressed the Gag Order previously, the court was careful to note that “the general election is almost a year away, and will long postdate the trial in this case,” Trump’s attorneys wrote.

Trump’s attorneys said the Justice Department should stick to its ’60-day rule’ by citing former FBI Director James Comey.

“The huge public filing that the Motion portends would also violate the Justice Manual, which prohibits “Actions that May Have an Impact on an Election.” Justice Manual § 9-85.500 (emphasis added). “Federal prosecutors and agents may never select the timing of any action, including investigative steps, criminal charges, or statements, for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party,” they wrote.

Judge Chutkan blasted Trump as she denied his requests of reconsideration of the pre-trial briefing schedule.