North Carolina Removes 747,000 Ineligible Voters From Its Rolls, Including Over 130,000 Dead People

North Carolina’s State Board of Elections has removed a staggering 747,000 individuals from its list of registered voters, including more than 130,000 deceased individuals, over the past 20 months.

The State Board of Elections provided a detailed breakdown of the reasons behind the removal of 747,274 individuals from the voter rolls:

The largest category of removals, totaling 289,902, involved voters who had moved within the state and did not update their registration. Another 246,311 were flagged after failing to participate in the last two federal elections, leading to an inactive status.

The removal of over 130,000 deceased individuals has sparked particular attention, given concerns about the potential for fraudulent voting by using the identities of the deceased.

The action comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed by the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the North Carolina Republican Party (NCGOP) against the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), according to The Hill.

The suit, filed in the Superior Court of Wake County, accuses the NCSBE of violating the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) by improperly registering over 225,000 voters without verifying critical identification information, potentially allowing non-citizens and other unqualified individuals to cast ballots in upcoming elections​.

“The North Carolina State Board of Elections (“NCSBE”) betrayed that trust when it allowed over 225,000 people to register to vote with registration forms that failed to collect certain required identification information before the registration forms were processed, a plain violation of Section 303 of the Help America Vote Act (“HAVA”),” according to the lawsuit.

“Because of these errors, the North Carolina voter rolls, which both HAVA and state law mandates that Defendants regularly maintain, are potentially replete with ineligible voters—including possible non-citizens—all of whom are now registered to vote.”

“Public records provided by Defendants reveal that 225,000 voter registrations were processed and accepted despite missing both the applicant’s driver’s license number and the last four digits of the registrant’s social security number. Thus, Defendants’ refusal to correct their violations is unjustifiable.”

