NO ONE ELECTED HER: Why Does Jill Biden’s Signature Appear on Joe Biden’s Official Legislation Folders?

A very curious image has been making the rounds on social media for a few days now and it’s raising some serious questions about who is really in charge of the country right now.

It’s a picture of one of Joe Biden’s official legislation folders and it includes not only Joe Biden’s signature, but also Jill Biden’s. Why does her signature appear here? No one elected her to anything.

Just this week, people across the country were shocked to see Jill Biden sitting at the head of the table at a Joe Biden cabinet meeting, now this.

Conservative Twitter/X user Comfortably Smug posted the image:

INBOX: Biden's honorary legislation folders have Jill's emblazoned signature When did we elect her President? https://t.co/5sMLma9b3c pic.twitter.com/0Tn9uPCeqL — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 20, 2024

Nick Arama writes at RedState:

People Have a Lot of Questions About Report That Jill Biden’s Signature Is on Legislation Folders X was all atwitter on Friday with the question of what Jill Biden was doing at a cabinet meeting. Joe Biden hasn’t held one in 11 months, as he’s abdicated his responsibilities. At the start of his meeting on Friday he introduced Jill, and then she did all of the talking about the White House Women’s Health initiative. She didn’t speak for very long, but she walked through some of the initiatives that they are taking — things that you would think Joe normally would be outlining for the cabinet.

Philip Wegmann of Real Clear Politics confirms that this is real:

A senior Hill aide tells me that when lawmakers are given a signed copy of their bill, the folder containing has both President Biden and First Lady Biden’s signatures emblazoned on the cover. https://t.co/NfUjUUAC00 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 20, 2024

That seems very, very weird to me. https://t.co/3mrNJ0P7sE — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 20, 2024

Imagine if this was Melania. https://t.co/xDCHurTX93 — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) September 22, 2024

Again, no one elected Jill Biden to anything. Why is she in meetings and why is her name on these folders?