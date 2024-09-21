New York Rallygoer Shares Beautiful and Moving Story About Donald Trump’s Father Fred (Video)

On Wednesday, Donald Trump visited Uniondale, New York, marking his second major campaign appearance in the state that a Republican hasn’t been competitive in since 1988.

New Yorkers lined up for hours to see him, and 60,000 tickets were requested for a venue that only holds 16,000.

During pre-rally interviews, Real America’s Voice captured a beautiful and moving moment during an interview with a rallygoer.

The man shared a story about Fred Trump, President Trump’s father. He choked back tears as the power of the memory and the impact the Trump family has had on his family’s life poured out.

He shared:

“I have an amazing story to tell you real quick about what President Trump’s father, Fred Trump, did for myself, for my brother, for my sister, for my mother.”

“1974, my dad suffered a major heart attack. I went to the same school as Donald Trump, the Kew-Forest School. Three days after my father’s burial, there was a knock on the door. One school morning, at 7:00 AM, I answered the door. It was a distinguished gentleman. I was 10 years old. My father just died.”

“The gentleman said, ‘Kid, call your mom.’ I called my mom from upstairs. She came down. The gentleman said to my mom, ‘I am Fred Trump, Donald’s father.’ My mom says, ‘Yes, I know Donald went to the Key-Forest School.'”

“Mr. Fred Trump said to my mom, ‘Yes, Mrs.(undistinguishable), very sorry about Joseph’s death. What you don’t know is I’m still on the board of trustees at the Key-Forest School. This morning, I let headmaster Mr. Philip Rogers know that from this day forward, myself, Fred Trump, out of my own pocket, is going to pay for your three children’s tuition because I don’t want the kids have to go back into the public school system.'”

“The tuition in 1974 was $2,500 per child, $7,500, which is about $80,000, $100,000 in today’s money.”

“Who would do that except the President Trump father? The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree, and they give the Trump family grief.”

“The Trump family is a wonderful family, the entire family.”

“Who else? Can you picture Joseph Biden and Kamilla Harris doing that? No. All they care about is buying another mansion.”

“I’m going to tell you, the Trump family is wonderful. I love you, Donald. I wish I could shake your hand. It was my mother’s last dying wish to shake your hand and to thank your father, Fred Trump, for what he did for us kids in 1974 in Forest Hills, New York.”

“I love you, President.”

President Trump shared the story on Truth Social with a special message for the man: