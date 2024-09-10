New Poll Finds Most Voters in Crucial Swing States Trust Donald Trump More Than Kamala Harris on Foreign Policy

Voters in some of the most important swing states trust Donald Trump more than Kamala Harris on foreign policy, according to new polling from the Cato Institute.

This is especially important as the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East continue to put the world on edge.

Most Americans are tired of entanglements in foreign conflicts and remember peace during Trump’s first term.

Breitbart News reports:

Poll: Voters Trust Donald Trump More than Kamala Harris on Foreign Policy Voters trust former President Donald Trump more than Vice President Kamala Harris when it comes to foreign policy, according to a poll released on Monday. The Cato Institute commissioned YouGov to poll 1,500 Americans across Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, three crucial swing states. Most notably, the survey found that voters trust Trump more than Harris to handle foreign policy by four percent in each state. Cato wrote: They believe Trump is more likely to keep Americans out of foreign wars and conflicts (WI: 52%, PA: 51%, MI: 52%), to help end the war in Ukraine (WI: 51%, PA: 50%, MI: 54%), and make foreign policy decisions based on American interests first (WI: 51%, PA: 54%, MI: 56%). The poll also found the race to be neck-and-neck between Trump and Harris in the three states. Trump beats Harris in Michigan 48 to 47 percent, they are tied at 47 percent in Pennsylvania, and Harris is beating Trump in Wisconsin 51 to 46 percent.

More from Cato:

Eight in 10 swing state voters say that the way Hamas carried out its attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, was unacceptable. However, voters are divided about the way Israel has carried out its response. Eight in 10 swing state voters support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Seven in 10 believe that the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is important to national security, and most believe the war could lead to a broader war in the Middle East (WI: 73%, PA: 77%, MI: 73%). If a broader war did break out, these voters would support sending military aid and equipment to Israel (WI: 51%, PA: 50%, MI: 44%) but not entering the war itself (WI: 53%, PA: 49%, MI: 48% opposed).

The Biden administration has a horrible record on foreign policy. As a direct participant, Kamala Harris owns the mess.