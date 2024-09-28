New Poll Finds Donald Trump Leading Kamala Harris in Nevada, Closing in on Minnesota

New polling from Rasmussen and American Thinker finds Donald Trump leading Kamala Harris in Nevada and even looking good in Minnesota, the home state of Kamala’s running mate Tim Walz.

Nevada has not voted Republican in a presidential election since the election of George W. Bush in 2004. Trump has a lot of support in the state, especially since announcing his idea of no taxes on tips.

If ever there was a year for Nevada to flip back to red, this is it.

Breitbart News reports:

Poll: Trump Leading Harris in Nevada, Within Striking Distance in Minnesota, New Mexico Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in Nevada and is down in Minnesota and New Mexico by less than 10 points, according to a recent poll. A Rasmussen Reports and American Thinker poll conducted between September 19-22, 2024, found that 49 percent of likely voters in Nevada would vote for Trump, while 48 percent would vote for Harris. The poll surveyed 738 likely voters in Nevada, 993 likely voters in Minnesota, and 708 likely voters in New Mexico. In Minnesota, Harris leads with likely voters with 49 percent, while Trump received 46 percent of support.

See the breakdown below:

Election 2024: Trump +1 in Nevada; Harris +3 in Minnesota, +6 in New Mexico Former President Donald Trump has a one-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in Nevada, while Harris leads in both Minnesota and New Mexico. More At Rasmussen Reports:https://t.co/4n1ajHb6K4 pic.twitter.com/FG5FWtfiZa — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 27, 2024

Winning Nevada would be great for Trump. Trump winning Minnesota would be a political earthquake. Harris losing Minnesota despite the fact that her running mate is the sitting governor of the state would set off a meltdown from the left that would make their tantrums in 2016 seem quaint by comparison.