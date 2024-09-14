New Hampshire Gov. Sununu Signs Law Mandating U.S. Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration and Photo ID Requirement for Voting — But Delays Implementation Until After November Election

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) has signed into law a bill requiring all voters to present photo identification on Election Day and demanding first-time voters to provide hard proof of U.S. citizenship to register.

The new law, HB 1569, eliminates the previous option for individuals without photo identification to sign an affidavit attesting to their identity under penalty of perjury. Now, voters must present government-issued photo IDs at the polls—no exceptions.

Additionally, first-time voters in New Hampshire will need to provide documentary evidence, such as a passport or birth certificate, to prove their U.S. citizenship.

This requirement represents a major break from past practices where citizenship could be attested through affidavits, without immediate documentation.

The legislation was introduced by state Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham.

Lynn, speaking to News9, emphasized that while he doesn’t believe widespread voter fraud is a major issue in New Hampshire, the new regulations are necessary safeguards.

“It’s not unreasonable to require people to be responsible and to do the things that they’re supposed to do in order to be qualified to vote,” Lynn said.

Governor Sununu, who had previously voiced reservations about the bill, reversed his stance during the final stretch of legislative deliberations.

We have a proud tradition and proven track record of conducting elections that are trusted and true,” Sununu said in a statement following the bill’s signing on Thursday. “Looking forward to the next decade or two, this legislation will instill even more integrity and trust in the voting process.”

However, the new legislation will take effect on November 11, 2024, and will not affect the upcoming general election on November 5.

Democrats are now gearing up for potential lawsuits, with the ACLU of New Hampshire condemning the new law, labeling it an “anti-voting rights bill,” according to The New Hampshire Bulletin.