New Gallup Poll Finds Donald Trump is More Popular Than Kamala Harris

Donald Trump is more popular than Kamala Harris, according to new polling from Gallup, which is considered a liberal polling outfit.

This is going to make Democrats and the media very sad. Think of how hard they have worked for years now to make Trump toxic. They failed. What a shame.

Scott Jennings, the conservative pundit on CNN, shared the news on Twitter/X:

Trump is more popular than Harris in the Gallup poll. https://t.co/M8VvMNshaI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 18, 2024

RedState adds some perspective to this:

The poll showed that 46 percent had a favorable view of Trump compared to 53 percent unfavorable. He’s gone up five points in favorability and down two points in unfavorability since August. He’s more popular now than in 2016 or 2020. Harris on the other hand is at 44 percent favorable to 54 percent unfavorable. She’s gone down three points in favorability and up five points in unfavorability since August. So much for any debate bounce for her. If anything, it looks like he got the bounce. She’s dipping and he’s rising. Now, both are still underwater, and that isn’t great. But Trump has a nine-point lead with independents, which is a positive… In the Gallup poll, Trump is 44-53 with independents versus Harris, who is at only 35 percent favorability to 60 percent unfavorability. She’s 25 points underwater with independents who she desperately needs to have to have a chance.

This is great news for Trump.

According to @Gallup poll released today, Trump is favored by independents by 9 points and the more they hear from Kamala the less independents like her. pic.twitter.com/fefRXj4ZEq — Marili Cancio Johnson (@MariliCancio) September 18, 2024

The Democrats panicked over sleepy Joe and swapped him out for Kamala Harris and she is not breaking through in the way that they had hoped. Despite everything they have thrown at Trump, he is still standing tall and beating Harris in popularity. Amazing.