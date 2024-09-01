Never-Trump Lincoln Project Desperately Calls on Garland to Weaponize DOJ to Open Investigation Against Trump Over RFK Jr. Cabinet Offer

The Lincoln Project, a group of RINOs suffering with severe Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), has taken its vendetta to new heights.

For context, ‘Never Trump’ Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt resigned from the board amid a huge scandal that has plagued the anti-Trump PAC, including grooming underage teen boys.

The Never Trumpers at the Lincoln Project were scrambling to put out fires after one of their married founders was caught sending sexually explicit messages to young men.

21 men accused Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver of online harassment.

Now, the Never Trump PAC sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday, the group has called for an immediate investigation into Trump, alleging a violation of federal laws related to the 2024 presidential election.

The Lincoln Project’s letter, signed by their General Counsel Mario Nicolais, demands that Garland’s Department of Justice (DOJ) investigate whether Trump violated 18 U.S.C. § 599 and 18 U.S.C. § 600 by purportedly offering a Cabinet position to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) allegedly in exchange for his endorsement.

According to the Lincoln Project, this alleged offer is a clear-cut case of Trump’s attempt to secure political support through promises of employment—a move they claim is not only unethical but illegal under federal law.

The group further alleges that Trump’s actions constitute yet another instance of his ongoing efforts to manipulate the outcome of presidential elections, pointing to his prior legal troubles as evidence of a pattern of behavior.

“Contemporaneous allegations, unconfirmed but investigable, suggest that at some point Trump offered RFK Jr. a public office in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, up to and including the position of Secretary of HHS, in exchange for RFK Jr.’s endorsement in the 2024 presidential election,” the letter claimed.

“For example, RFK Jr.’s own family member recently wrote in the Washington Post, ‘my cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., endorsed Donald Trump, reportedly in exchange for a Cabinet-level position overseeing efforts in the health arena.”

The RINOS from Lincoln Project paints a picture of a ‘desperate’ Trump, cornered by diminishing poll numbers and mounting legal challenges, who saw RFK Jr.’s support as a lifeline in key battleground states.

“America has also never had a felon indicted and convicted for interfering with an election run for president before,” the letter states.

“This is a serious matter in which Trump is interfering in and undermining American elections at the highest level. Again. An investigation cannot wait. Should their deal reap its intended consequences, there will be no opportunity to engage in an investigation post-election. Trump will surely quash any suggestion of an investigation, just as he will likely put a stop to the DOJ prosecutions already underway,” the letter concluded.

“Furthermore, the American people deserve the truth before the election in just over two months. They deserve an investigation and deserve to know Trump and RFK Jr made a deal at their expense.”

Although Trump has not confirmed whether he would appoint RFK Jr. to his administration, he has already included the Kennedy on his transition team, joining with Tulsi Gabbard.

You can read the letter below: