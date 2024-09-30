NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Dies at 58

Legendary NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has died at 58 years old.

Mutombo died after having a long battle with brain cancer.

Mutombo who played in the NBA from 1991-2009 played for the Nuggets, Hawks, Sixers, Nets, Knicks and Rockets.

During his Hall of Fame career, Mutombo was regarded as the greatest shot-blocker to play in the NBA.

He garnered eight All-Star appearances and four Defensive Player of the Year awards.

In a statement, NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated, “Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life.”

“On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others,” added Silver.

RIP to the great Dikembe Mutombo, one of the greatest shot blockers in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/z8NfnGWgFl — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 30, 2024

Per The New York Post:

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has died at 58 years old after a battle with brain cancer. Mutombo’s career spanned from 1991-2009, and featured eight All-Star appearances and four Defensive Player of the Year awards. “Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.