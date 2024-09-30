NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Dies at 58

Screentshot of Mutombo via YouTube

 

Legendary NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has died at 58 years old.

Mutombo died after having a long battle with brain cancer.

Mutombo who played in the NBA from 1991-2009 played for the Nuggets, Hawks, Sixers, Nets, Knicks and Rockets.

During his Hall of Fame career, Mutombo was regarded as the greatest shot-blocker to play in the NBA.

He garnered eight All-Star appearances and four Defensive Player of the Year awards.

In a statement, NBA commissioner Adam Silver  stated, “Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life.”

“On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others,” added Silver.

