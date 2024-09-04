MUST WATCH: Popular Christian YouTuber Allen Parr Drops POWERFUL Video Explaining Why Every Believer Should Vote for Trump and Republican Candidates

In a new hard-hitting video, Christian YouTube sensation Pastor Allen Parr dives deep into the complex moral question of whether Christians should vote Democrat or Republican.

In this eye-opening video, Parr provides a detailed breakdown of each party’s policies, weighing them against biblical principles.

Parr frames his argument around the idea that Republican policies align more closely with Christian values, emphasizing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and traditional family values.

According to Parr, the Democrat Party has drifted away from biblical teachings, especially on issues like abortion, gender identity, and the role of the church in public life. He argues that a vote for the Democrat Party is a vote against Christian principles.

One of the key points Parr stresses is the party’s stance on abortion. He frames it as a direct violation of biblical teachings about the sanctity of life, describing abortion as an evil greater than slavery itself and labeling it “a demonic and satanic agenda sent straight from the pit of hell.”

For Parr, supporting a pro-abortion candidate should be a moral dealbreaker for Christians.

“The Bible clearly values life,” Parr states, adding that while a candidate’s pro-life stance doesn’t automatically make them righteous, being pro-abortion is enough to disqualify them in the eyes of Christian voters.

Shifting the focus to family values, Parr criticizes the Democrat Party’s promotion of LGBTQ+ rights, stating that it undermines the traditional family structure.

He highlights his concern over the redefinition of family and marriage, which goes against the natural order established by God.

“This goes directly against the order of creation,” Parr said.

“I didn’t make up the rules. You didn’t make up the rules. God did at creation, and for us to have the audacity to try to redefine what marriage is and what marriage says simply because it’s more consistent with the norms and standards of our culture is a demonic and satanic agenda.”

Parr’s concerns extend beyond marriage, touching on the controversial issue of gender transitions among minors.

He argues that allowing young people to make life-altering decisions regarding their gender is a catastrophic mistake with irreversible physical and psychological consequences.

“I wasn’t present at creation; God had already established this. And for us to come alongside and say, ‘You know what? It’s okay for somebody to want to change their gender,’ are you kidding me? And now we want to create laws that would make it easier for teens to mutilate their bodies.”

“Have you ever seen the gruesomeness of these top and bottom surgeries? It’s gruesome! And yet, we want to pass laws that would put the power back in the hands of the children and remove it from the parents, thus damaging the home.

“My brothers and sisters, once again, keep in mind that when you cast your vote, you may or may not be for this, but the party that you’re voting for absolutely is.”

Another crucial point Parr makes in the video is how Republican economic policies better reflect biblical stewardship of resources. He highlights the importance of limited government, fiscal responsibility, and the encouragement of entrepreneurship—values he believes the Republican Party embodies.

In contrast, Parr suggests that the Democrats’ push for expanded welfare programs and higher taxes promotes dependency and discourages personal responsibility.

While Parr presents both sides objectively, he reveals his personal stance towards the end of the video. According to him, his faith and beliefs lean toward the Republican Party.

For him, while issues like healthcare, immigration, and justice are important, Parr feels that issues like the sanctity of life, family, and religious freedom are paramount and should be prioritized by Christians when casting their vote.

“My brothers and sisters, I’m going to go on record and say: Listen, these issues may not be important to you, although I believe they should be. But for me, the issues I just shared with you in this chart weigh so heavily on my spirit. They weigh more for me personally than issues like health care and criminal justice reform, although those are very important. But these issues weigh so much more heavily for me that I cannot, in good conscience, support a party that wants to redefine what family looks like—family, the very core of our society. I cannot vote to pass laws that would encourage and allow children to mutilate their bodies, sometimes not even requiring parental consent. I cannot vote for a party that wants to enforce laws allowing LGBTQ+ couples to marry one another. I cannot support a party that’s in favor of a parent possibly losing custody of their child because they don’t affirm that child’s decision to transition. I cannot vote for a party that supports little children of opposite sexes sharing bathrooms. I cannot vote for my daughter to one day have to compete athletically against a biological male. I just can’t. I just can’t. For that reason, I’m going to go on record and say: I cannot support that party. You have the right to vote however you want, and this is not me pushing my perspective on you. I’m simply sharing with you where I’m at and the reasons why I am choosing to vote the way I will vote. Here’s the final question I want to leave you with today. I think we’re asking the wrong question. When you place your vote, I don’t think we should be asking, ‘Does this party promote values that are biblical?’ Because, as I’ve shared with you in this video, you could make an argument that both parties promote some biblical values. Rather, I think we need to be asking, ‘Which party is promoting values that are unbiblical, that directly go against the scriptures and against a Christian biblical worldview?’ I cannot tell you who to vote for or how to vote, but I can tell you that for me, these issues weigh more heavily. Even though they’re all important and should not be minimized, these issues are the ones that I believe are the weightier matters of the law.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Popular Christian YouTuber Allen Parr just released a POWERFUL video explaining why he’ll be voting for Trump and Republican candidates and why every believer should do the same “I CANNOT in good conscience support a party that wants to redefine what family looks like.… pic.twitter.com/UQjzXUtczx — George (@BehizyTweets) September 3, 2024

Watch the full video here: Should Christians Vote Democrat or Republican?