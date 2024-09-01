MSNBC Host Chris Hayes Goes After Electoral College

Guest post by Seth Legal

The so-called “defenders of democracy” are at it again; this time, the liberal Chris Hayes of MSNBC is going after The Electoral College itself.

In an X post, Hayes refers to the Electoral College as “a wildly dangerous institution that undermines democracy.” This was in response to Nate Silver, a liberal-leaning pollster who is now predicting a Trump win of the Electoral College.

Independent of the model itself, it’s clear as day the electoral college is, to quote the great justice Jackson a national suicide pact. Just a wildly dangerous institution that undermines democracy but also creates all manner of rube-goldberg machinery to be attacked by bad… https://t.co/NROBirf3yt — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 29, 2024

Chris Hayes also referenced liberal Supreme Court Judge Jackson, who wrote in 1949 that the Supreme Court “will convert the constitutional Bill of Rights into a suicide pact.”

One X user pointed out the absurdity of quoting Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who also opposed the First Amendment.

Hayes used the “suicide pact” quote regarding the electoral college, which Democrats only tend to attack when Republicans win.

This whole rant by Hayes was based on Nate Silvers’ poll posted on X as well by a finance journalist.

Just like that… Trump is now back to being the favorite in Nate Silver’s election model. Trump – 52%

Harris – 47% Harris is favored in the popular vote but an electoral college underdog. It’s largely due to Pennsylvania (where she passed on Josh Shapiro for VP). pic.twitter.com/sCLcVMQzxJ — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 29, 2024

The poll in reference had President Trump at 52%. This was enough to send fake news MSNBC reporter into this unhinged rant.

Other unsavory characters like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have also attacked the Electoral College.

In 2019, AOC called for the U.S. to abolish the Electoral College, saying that the voting system is a “scam” that negatively impacts minorities.

In 2021, Democrats introduced a resolution to get rid of the Electoral College.

This shows yet again how dangerous Democrats are to the future of our republic.