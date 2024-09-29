MSNBC Contributor Admits Harris Campaign is Struggling With Men: ‘Young Men, Older Men, Men of Color, White Men’ (VIDEO)

Liberal writer and political commentator Katty Kay appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe program on Frida and admitted that the Kamala Harris campaign is struggling with male voters of all colors and ages.

This is correct. It’s a point that has been made by Greg Gutfeld of FOX News and others for months now. Men are walking away from the Democrat party in droves.

The funniest part of the clip comes when she suggests that kamala’s husband Doug Emhoff and running mate Tim Walz may be able to help with this problem.

FOX News reported:

MSNBC contributor: Trump appeals to men with ‘retro, macho’ views, while Emhoff embodies ‘supportive’ men MSNBC contributor Katty Kay said Vice President Kamala Harris’ and former President Trump’s campaigns were appealing to voters with “different” ideas about masculinity… “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski reacted to the interview on Friday’s MSNBC show, saying, “Boy, a contrast in many ways, between the two campaigns.” There seems to be “two different views of masculinity,” Kay said, about the GOP and Democratic presidential campaigns. “There’s this kind of alpha, retro view of masculinity we’re seeing from the Trump campaign, and then you got Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff, who are both professional men but are in sort of supportive roles of a woman who’s the principal candidate,” she continued. Earlier in the program, Kay said that the Harris-Walz campaign was making efforts to reach male voters, as some polls show Harris’ support is being driven by likely female voters.

“The real struggle for the Harris campaign is young men, older men, men of color, white men. And they're doing all they can. The debate next week will be really interesting to see how Tim Walz reaches out to that group." ~ @KattyKay_ NO KIDDING! pic.twitter.com/bvqPDnuQQw — Lioness Deb (@LionessDeb19) September 29, 2024

Democrats made the mistake of embracing the absurd leftist notion that masculinity is ‘toxic’ somehow. Who can blame male voters for leaving the party? People don’t stay where they’re clearly not welcome.