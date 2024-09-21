MORE DEMOCRAT LAWLESSNESS: Dozens of Youths Storm 7-Eleven Near Beverly Hills, California and Ransack Store While Making Off With Hordes of Goods (VIDEO)

Dozens of youths took advantage of weak Democrat crime laws and ransacked a 7-Eleven near one of California’s wealthiest areas Friday night.

As KTLA reported, a group of LAPD officers received a call at roughly 7:25 p.m. local time revealing that about 50 juveniles biked to the 7-Eleven located on the border of Beverly Hills at 8500 W Olympic Blvd. and seized several items from the store.

Unfortunately, the suspects raced away from the scene on their bikes before the officers arrived.

Police said the suspects ranged in age between 12 to 15 years old.

Video footage captured from the scene shows the moment the youths arrive on the scene before storming inside the 7-Eleven. They are next seen covering their faces and absconding with their hands full of junk food, cigarettes, drinks, and other items.

They then stuff their pockets with as much merchandise as possible before leaving the crime scene. Video footage then shifts to the 7-Eleven store, which has been completely trashed.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Over 50 juveniles ride their bikes and storm into a 7-Eleven, ransacking and trashing the store

⁰#BeverlyHills | #California Watch wild video as over 50 juveniles ride their bikes into a 7-Eleven parking lot in Beverly Hills, California. With their faces covered… pic.twitter.com/0b6QV2FVHA — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 21, 2024

KTLA notes that it is unknown how much merchandise was stolen or the extent of damage the youth caused.

ABC 7 News reported one suspect was taken into custody.

This marks the second time in two months that an unruly group of youths ransacked this 7/11. On Aug. 9, around the same number of teens stole merchandise from the same store and again fled on bicycles according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

It’s not clear if these were the same suspects from Friday night.