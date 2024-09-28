Morally Bankrupt Western Media Praises Wicked Terror Leader Hassan Nasrallah in His Death: “A Father Figure, A Moral Compass” and “A Revered Muslim Scholar”

On Friday, Israeli forces eliminated Hezbollah terrorist leader Hassan Nasrallah, together with Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders.

In the past 10 days, Israel has decimated the leadership of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon. Nasrallah was the latest target of Israeli forces.

Hezbollah and Nasrallah have been killing Americans and Jews for decades now.

Tablet put together this graphic of their major operations.

But not everyone is celebrating the death of this evil terrorist leader.

The Western media praised the killer followoing his death – via Arsen Ostrovsky.

The Washington Post on Saturday called Nasrallah, “A father figure, a moral compass.”

The far-left Guardian called Nasrallah, “A qualified Islamic scholar, effective public speaker and competent organiser.”

And, the soullest New York Times labeled Nasrallah, “A revered Shiite Muslim cleric.”

These people are sick!