‘ME TOO’ BRAZIL: Human Rights Minister to Socialist Lula Accused of Sexual Harassment of Several Women, Including Another Cabinet Minister.

A sexual misconduct scandal has set Brazilian public opinion on fire, as the ‘Me Too Brazil’ organization has reported allegations of sexual harassment against women involving a top aide to President Lula da Silve, Human Rights Minister Silvio Almeida.

And, what’s worse: among the alleged victims is another member of Lula’s Cabinet, the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco.

Metropoles reported:

“Me Too Brazil, which supports victims of sexual violence, confirmed to the column that it had been contacted by women who reported alleged episodes of sexual harassment committed by the minister.”

The press contacted the ‘Me Too’ organization after receiving reports of alleged sexual harassment by Almeida against Minister Anielle Franco, as well as other women.

Anielle, so far, has not commented on the reports of alleged harassment against her.

“[Metropoles] found out from 14 people, including ministers, government advisors and friends of Anielle Franco, how the alleged episodes of harassment against Anielle occurred, which included touching the minister’s legs, inappropriate kisses when greeting her, and Silvio Almeida himself allegedly saying vulgar expressions to Anielle, with sexual content. All the episodes allegedly occurred last year.”

The matter is reportedly already known to several government ministers.

‘Me Too’ wrote:

“The organization defending women victims of sexual violence, Me Too Brazil, confirms, with the consent of the victims, that it received complaints of sexual harassment against Minister Silvio Almeida, of Human Rights. They were assisted through the organization’s service channels and received psychological and legal support.

As is often the case in cases of sexual violence involving perpetrators in positions of power, these victims faced difficulties in obtaining institutional support to validate their complaints. In light of this, they authorized the confirmation of the case to the press.”

With the scandal taking up lots of space in the local news coverage, President Lula da Silva summoned Minister Silvio Almeida, for a ‘conversation’ this Friday afternoon,

Lula will also meet with the alleged victim, Minister Anielle Franco one of the reported targets of harassment.

The case will be investigated by the Federal Police.

O Globo reported:

“Government officials see Almeida’s situation as unsustainable and recognize that it is likely that the minister will be fired by Lula. This assessment is shared by interlocutors at the Planalto Palace who spoke with the president about the matter.”

Minister Silvio Almeida denies all allegations.

“The Planalto Palace acknowledged ‘the seriousness of the allegations’ and said that the case ‘is being handled with the rigor and speed that situations involving possible violence against women require’.”