Massive Fire in Los Angeles Believed to Have Started in Nearby Homeless Encampment (VIDEO)

There was a massive fire in Los Angeles this weekend that displaced dozens of people.

It is believed that the fire started in a nearby homeless encampment, then spread to a building under construction and finally to an adjacent apartment building. While no one was killed, the residents of the apartment building have had their lives turned upside down.

This is a familiar story. Homeless encampments and dangerous fires seem to go hand in hand. We have seen this happen in Los Angeles, Seattle and other cities with large homeless populations.

ABC News in Los Angeles reports:

The fire erupted shortly after 4 a.m. at a three-story building in the 800 block of North Bunker Hill Avenue, officials said. The fire was believed to have started by homeless encampments. "There have been several fires at this structure here. And they come out and they put it out, the police chase the homeless out, but they keep coming back. So this time, they set it good," said resident Ken Ferris. Video from AIR7 showed dramatic flames spewing from the upper floors of an adjacent building and through the roof after the fire engulfed the original building. With over 130 firefighters at the scene, the fire was extinguished shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Los Angeles Magazine says that ‘squatters’ were reported months ago.

Chinatown Fire Breakdown:

• Residents reported squatters months ago

• Fire injured 6, including a 90-year-old man

• Firefighter treated for heat exhaustion

• Investigation underway#ChinatownFire #LAnews #PublicSafety pic.twitter.com/eQ3Eq6q1zf — Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) September 15, 2024

This is why cities need to deal with their homeless problems sooner than later.