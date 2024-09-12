Maria Bartiromo: There is a ‘Small Cabal’ of People Working in Media, Hollywood, and Academia Trying to Stop Trump (VIDEO)

Maria Bartiromo of the FOX Business Network recently appeared on the Sage Steele podcast and the two discussed the topic of Trump Derangement Syndrome, among other things.

Bartiromo suggested that there is a ‘small cabal’ of people working in media, Hollywood and academia who are trying to keep Trump out of office by any means necessary.

Steele made the point that this has caused the massive lack of trust in the media across the country right now.

The Daily Caller has more details:

‘They Went Crazy’: Maria Bartiromo Says She Had To Speak Up After Seeing ‘Small Cabal’ Control Trump’s Media Coverage Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo stated Wednesday on a podcast that she felt she needed to speak up after recognizing there was a “small cabal” in the media unfairly covering former President Donald Trump. Political pundits like Democratic strategist James Carville have advocated for corporate media outlets to increase their bias against Trump as the presidential election has continued to ensure a win for Vice President Kamala Harris. Appearing on “The Sage Steele Show,” Bartiromo stated over the last decade Trump has been “polarizing to so many people,” leading to an “incredible unfairness” of reporting on him and his administration. “I mean, in the last ten years, I guess part of the issue, I guess you know, Donald Trump came on the scene and was polarizing to so many people that they went crazy. I think that there’s a small cabal who hate him so much and have convinced their constituents — media, academia, whoever else you talk [about], Hollywood,” Bartiromo said.

WATCH: Maria Bartiromo says there's a "small cabal" of people who control the Media, Academia, Hollywood, etc., working to stop Donald Trump by any means necessary "Trump came on the scene and was polarizing to so many people that they went crazy. And I think that there's a… pic.twitter.com/DDGpAPL9SM — George (@BehizyTweets) September 11, 2024

Maria Bartiromo is one of the few journalists working today who has maintained a certain level of trust among Trump supporters.