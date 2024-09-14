A 27-year-old Nebraska man was sentenced Wednesday on charges connected with his attempt to pass himself off as a high school student last year.

Zachary Scheich was sentenced to 85 to 120 years in prison with no hope of parole for more than 40 years, according to KOLN-TV. When he is released, he will have to register under Nebraska’s Sex Offender Act.

“They knew not to speak with an adult male on social media. They knew not to meet an adult male by themselves, they knew how to defend themselves against that kind of danger,” Judge Darla Ideus said during the sentencing.

“They did not know how to protect themselves against you. Because again, they thought you were their peer. Their friend. And because you gained their trust,” Ideus said.

As part of a plea deal, Scheich pled no contest to child enticement with electronic communication, generation of child pornography – age 19 or over, attempted first degree sexual assault and two counts of first degree sexual assault .

Scheich was arrested in July 2023 after he was caught pretending to be a student at Lincoln Northwest High School and Lincoln Southeast High.

At the time, he gave his name as Zak Hess and claimed he was 17.

Prosecutors said during the time Scheich pretended to be a student he sexually assaulted several students.

Deputy County Attorney Amber Scholte called Scheich a “predator of the worst kind.”

“He targeted, groomed and lured them via social media,” Scholte said. “He did so under the guise of being their peer, their friend, and in some cases, their boyfriend.

“And he did so for his own sexual purpose and gratification,” she said.

According to court documents, Scheich, who stands 5-feet-4 inches, sent sexually explicit messages to a 14-year-old student in February and March 2023, according to KETV-TV.

According to the arrest affidavit, he also sent sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl trying to get her to meet up for sex and encouraging her to send him nude photos of herself.

Angela Navarro, 23, was arrested in connection with the case in September 2023, according to the Tribune.

Navarro is charged with pretending to be “Danielle Hess,” and saying she was Scheich’s mother.

Navarro has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of criminal impersonation exceeding $5,000.

