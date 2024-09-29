LOL! SNL Hilariously Roasts ‘Weird’ Tim Walz with Spot-On Impression — Absolute Perfection!

In one of the most side-splitting sketches of the “Saturday Night Live” 50th season premiere, Jim Gaffigan took to the stage to deliver an unforgettable parody of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, portraying him as an awkward, weird buffoon and out-of-touch politician who left the audience in stitches.

Now, this is the kind of brutally accurate comedy that America has been waiting for. While mainstream media has tiptoed around Walz’s strange antics and awkward leadership style, SNL hit the bullseye by capturing the true essence of a politician who’s been, frankly, a bit of a punchline in his own right.

“I haven’t been this excited since I got a 10 percent rebate on a leaf blower from Menards,” Gaffigan said in his role as Harris’ running mate, according to Minnesota Star Tribune.

“In Minnesota, we have a saying. Mind your own damn business,” he said. “We also have another saying in Minnesota. My nuts froze to the park bench.”

SNL nailed it. Gaffigan’s portrayal was so on point.

WATCH:

They just introduced Tim Walz on SNL and it was executed to absolute perfection. This dude is so weird. pic.twitter.com/ZYhmaQ1sus — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 29, 2024

And Walz wasn’t the only political figure getting roasted. Dana Carvey, one of the show’s former cast members, made his return to SNL to take on none other than Joe Biden.

After years of ignoring Biden’s very public mental decline, it seems SNL has finally gotten the go-ahead to poke fun at the obvious. Carvey’s depiction of Biden—complete with shuffling, slurred speech, and an out-of-touch demeanor—had the audience laughing, although some of us have been noticing the same traits for years.

It’s ironic, isn’t it? Just months ago, Biden’s endless string of gaffes and mishaps were called “deep fakes” by the same media outlets now championing SNL’s comedic take. But as they say, timing is everything in comedy—and in politics.

What once was off-limits is now open season. Suddenly, it’s acceptable to laugh at what we’ve all been seeing for years.

WATCH: