LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Trump and Kamala Harris Square Off in First Presidential Debate in Philadephia, PA – Start Time 9 PM Eastern – Trump Wins Coin Toss

by
President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will face off in their first presidential debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Tuesday night starting at 9 PM Eastern on ABC.

Liberal reporters David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the debate on Tuesday night.

Leftist outlet ABC News’s coverage for Kamala Harris has been 100% positive.
Leftist outlet ABC News’s coverage for Donald Trump has been 93% negative.

So you know what to expect tonight.

In other words, President Trump will be facing more of the same.

So far this year President Trump is one for one in knocking his opponent out of the race.
Let’s see if he can get another scalp tonight!

Let’s Go!

Here is the Live Stream Video from Rumble.

Update: Trump won the coin toss and will have the last comments tonight.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 