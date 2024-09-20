LIKE A BOSS: Conservative Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman Expertly Trolls Code Pinko Protesters in DC (VIDEO)

Harriet Hageman, the conservative Republican rep. who replaced Liz Cheney in Wyoming, had a viral video moment this week when she trolled some Code Pink protesters in Washington, DC.

Hageman’s jab at the Code Pinkos was related to the story of exploding Hezbollah pagers this week.

This just proves that the voters of Wyoming made the right decision in electing Hageman to represent them.

NewsBusters reports:

‘Do You Have Your Pagers With You?’ GOP Rep OWNS Terror Sympathizers Outside Capitol A Republican congresswoman owned a crowd of screaming hamassholes with only one question this week. “Do you have your pagers with you?” Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) asked the swarm of rowdy terrorist supporters harassing her outside the Capitol building, yesterday. Her comeback came in response to the mob asking her if she thinks it’s “self defense what Israel did with the pagers.” They were demonstrating against a second day of defensive attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon, where hundreds of explosives were placed inside numerous pager devices terrorists used to communicate. Israel neither confirmed nor denied responsibility, but indicated its war against terrorism is “moving north.” “Yeah? You threatened us?” one butthurt member of the mob replied as she walked away. “You find it amusing though…huh? Joking about my devices exploding and injuring or killing me?” he continued.

Here’s the video. This is great:

When @RepHageman saw Code Pink today, she asked them "Do you have your pagers with you?" pic.twitter.com/AdMfbMysVj — Stu (@thestustustudio) September 18, 2024

MIC DROP!

Good for her. We need more like her. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 19, 2024

Wyoming got a true Diamond among stones with @HagemanforWY !! — Just The Way 4wd (@JustTheWay4wd) September 19, 2024

I just love that lady! — LindaRoyer (@LindaRoyer1) September 19, 2024

Hageman is fantastic. She is doing a great job for the people of Wyoming and clearly having a great time while doing it.