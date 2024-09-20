Legendary NFL Coach and Player Tony Dungy Calls Out Kamala Harris: ‘What “Faith” Are You Talking About When You Defend Abortion?’

Kamala Harris took to X to defend abortion under the guise of “faith” and so-called “reproductive rights” in a bold display of tone-deaf hypocrisy.

Her ridiculous comment backfired spectacularly when she was blasted for her rhetoric by faith leaders, political commentators, and even a former NFL coach.

“One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree: The government, and certainly Donald Trump, should not be telling a woman what to do with her body,” Kamala tweeted.

Her comments came off as another thinly veiled attempt to attack pro-life supporters and justify the abortion industry—an industry that racks up billions while ending innocent lives.

This level of hypocrisy is not new to Kamala, but it struck a particularly sour note this time, as she used “faith” to justify a practice that directly contradicts the teachings of many religious groups, especially Christians.

Conservative commentator DC Draino immediately slams Harris, mocking her defense with a scathing tweet.

“You forced women to get Covid vaccinations they didn’t want. Many of them now have permanent side effects. Some are dead,” he wrote.

You forced women to get Covid vaccinations they didn’t want Many of them now have permanent side effects Some are dead — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 19, 2024

J6 political prisoner John Strand also entered the debate, slamming Harris with a brutal takedown.

“I think we’re more concerned about what the billion-dollar baby-killing industry is doing with those innocent children’s bodies. It doesn’t help when you lie by misnaming it ‘reproductive rights’—nobody is preventing anyone from reproducing. Who gave anyone the right to kill?”

I think we’re more concerned about what the billion dollar baby killing industry is doing with those innocent children’s bodies ‍♂️ It doesn’t help when you lie by misnaming it “reproductive rights”—nobody is preventing anyone from reproducing. Who gave anyone the right to kill? — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) September 20, 2024

J6 survivor Philip Anderson, wrote, “To vote for you every Christian would have to abandon their beliefs. You are a far left fraud and you are too radical and extreme. Tim Walz is also far too extreme.”

To vote for you every Christian would have to abandon their beliefs. You are a far left fraud and you are too radical and extreme. Tim Walz is also far too extreme. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) September 19, 2024

Perhaps the most powerful critique came from former NFL coach Tony Dungy, a respected Christian leader who wasn’t about to let Harris hide behind the term “faith” without some accountability.

Dungy has consistently highlighted the importance of his Christian faith in his life, frequently stating that his belief in God directs his decisions and actions, according to Movieguide.

Dungy called out Harris for her blatant misrepresentation of religious values, asking, “Dear VP Harris: I hear you make this statement all the time. Exactly what ‘faith’ are you talking about when you say you don’t have to abandon it to support abortion? Are you talking about the Christian faith that says all babies are made in the image of God (Gen 1:26), that God places them in the womb (Jer 1:5) and that we should not take any life unjustly (Luke 18:20)?”

Dungy’s words make it clear that Harris’ so-called “faith” is as hollow as her policies. He wasn’t asking for a vague, feel-good answer; he was calling for an explanation of how supporting the abortion industry could possibly align with the Christian faith Harris claims to uphold.