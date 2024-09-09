Legendary Hollywood Actor James Earl Jones Dead at 93

Legendary Hollywood actor James Earl Jones has passed away.

He was 93.

James Earl Jones was best known for being the voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in “The Lion King.”

“From the gentle wisdom of Mufasa to the menacing threat of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones gave voice to some of the greatest characters in cinema history,” said Bob Iger, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, in a statement. “A celebrated stage actor with nearly 200 film and television credits to his name, the stories he brought to life with a uniquely commanding presence and a true richness of spirit have left an indelible mark on generations of audiences.”

James Earl Jones also played a main role in the highly popular 1980s movie “Field of Dreams” with Kevin Costner.

