LAWLESS KINGDOM: A Rape Is Reported Every Hour in London

BBC reported:

“A rape offense is reported every hour in London, according to data obtained by the BBC. More than 8,800 rape incidents were reported to the Metropolitan Police in 2023 – an average of 24 a day. […] The Met says it remains determined to tackle sexual violence, is ‘striving to do better’ and that the number of rape charges has more than doubled since 2022.”

The findings are horrifying, but the true extent of sexual offending is certain to be far higher.

The data has been obtained via Freedom of Information requests to the Met [London police] and Crown Prosecution Service.

“Rape Crisis says only one in six women who are raped report the crime – that figure is one in five for male victims – while only one in four will report other types of sexual assault. Additionally, data from the Office for National Statistics shows that in the year ending in March 2022 almost 800,000 females aged 16 and over reported that they were raped or sexually assaulted every year in the UK – that’s about one in 30. This figure was 275,000 for male victims. Nearly a quarter of all reported victims were 17 or younger. This makes it the second-largest age bracket, behind 18 to 29 years old.”

Most disturbingly, more than 4,300 children reported being a victim of rape or sexual assault to the Met in 2023.

The number of charges has steadily risen to 1,419 in 2023, but these figures represent only a small fraction of complaints.

The Met told the BBC it is ‘determined to tackle sexual violence’. In a five-year span the CPS recorded 1,527 prosecutions and 925 convictions – a conviction rate of 60.6%.

“As of January this year, there were 3,355 rape cases awaiting trial in England and Wales, with an average wait time for defendants on bail of 358 days.”

But it is also disturbing that the crisis even hit the police itself, with London having witnessed a number of Met officers convicted of sexual offenses.

The most high profile of which was the rape and murder of Sarah Everard in 2021 by off-duty constable Wayne Couzens.

“Meanwhile in May, another former police officer, Cliff Mitchell, was jailed for 10 counts of rape, including three of raping a child under the age of 13.”

Meanwhile, the Met: “We are always striving to do better and know that listening to and understanding the experiences of those who report sexual offences to us is a key part of this process.”

