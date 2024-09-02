Kremlin Says Same with Biden, Kamala is ‘More Predictable’ than Trump

The Kremlin has weighed in on the upcoming U.S. presidential race, signaling a preference for Democrat candidate Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that Harris is viewed as a more predictable opponent compared to Trump, although he acknowledged that U.S.-Russia relations are unlikely to improve regardless of the election outcome, according to Reuters.

In an interview with Pavel Zarubin, a prominent Russian TV reporter known for his close ties to the Kremlin, Peskov was asked about the Kremlin’s stance following President Joe Biden’s recent decision to withdraw from the 2024 election and endorse Harris.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously expressed a preference for Biden over Trump, describing Biden as an “old school” politician whose actions were easier to anticipate.

“Then who is our candidate now?” Zarubin asked with a chuckle.

Peskov, also laughing, responded, “We have no candidate. But, of course, the Democrats are more predictable. And what Putin said about Biden’s predictability applies to almost all Democrats, including Ms. Harris.”

More from Reuters:

While stating that the election was an internal U.S. matter, Putin and Peskov have offered a variety of opinions at different times. In February, for example, Putin praised Biden for his predictability but also discussed the sensitive topic of his mental fitness for office in comments that appeared designed to sow mischief.

In June, he said Russia did not care who the next U.S. president was, but that the U.S. court system was clearly being used in a political battle against Trump.