“Killer Kamala You Can’t Hide! – Pro-Hamas Protesters Interrupt Kamala Harris’s Madison Rally (VIDEO)

Far-left pro-Hamas protesters interrupted Kamala Harris’s campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday.

This is Kamala Harris’s fourth trip to the battleground state of Wisconsin since she booted Biden off the ballot and stole his delegates.

A group of far-left protestors were tossed from the Alliant Energy Center after they disrupted Kamala Harris’s rally.

“KILLER KAMALA YOU CAN’T HIDE! WE CHARGE YOU WITH GENOCIDE!” protestors shouted.

CODEPINK & SJP Madison activists disrupted Kamala Harris’ event in Madison to call attention to her role in supporting the ongoing genocide in Gaza and demand an arms embargo.

"KILLER KAMALA YOU CAN'T HIDE! WE CHARGE YOU WITH GENOCIDE!" NOW: CODEPINK & SJP Madison activists disrupted @VP Kamala Harris' event in Madison to call attention to her role in supporting the ongoing genocide in Gaza and demand an arms embargo. pic.twitter.com/tzaETvsfnY — CODEPINK (@codepink) September 21, 2024

The protestors were removed from the rally.

Protesters attempt to interrupt Harris’ speech in Madison and are quickly removed from the arena pic.twitter.com/WlwZL3X9Ok — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) September 20, 2024