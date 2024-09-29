Kid ROASTS Kamala Harris As MSM Panics | Drew Hernandez

Kamala Harris is bombing interviews and not gaining the momentum she was been expected to be gaining as many in the media claimed she was the 2nd coming of Barak Obama. The MAJOR Taylor Swift endorsement has backfired completely and she even managed to bomb a HUGE interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Mainstream Media is now running out of excuses and is getting extremely desperate, from talking heads on MSNBC blaming her inability to attract the male vote on “misogyny,” Nancy Pelosi getting TRIGGERED live on CNN when she sees a clip of Trump obliterating Kamala Harris, to even little kids on CNN absolutely ROASTING Kamala Harris as a complete liar for the entire world to see.

Former Kamala Harris staffers have now even gone on CNN to complain that Kamala’s stump speeches are not anything new, nor are they moving the needle and resonating with voters. It’s safe to say the Harris Campaign has completely run out of gas just one month out from the election. Watch as Drew Hernandez breaks this all down.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Follow Drew on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrewHernandez

Follow Drew on X: https://x.com/DrewHLive